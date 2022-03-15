Inside Business
The Gambling Commission has sought to tear up Camelot’s lottery ticket – so what now?
Backed by a Czech billionaire, Allwyn has promised investment and more cash for good causes – we will see, writes James Moore
Camelot’s National Lottery castle has been breached and the walls are coming down. Probably.
After a hotly contested bidding process, the company that has been running the thing for 28 years has lost its winning ticket to rival Allwyn.
Don’t be fooled, however. This is far from the end of the matter. “We’re now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission’s evaluation before deciding on our next steps,” said Nigel Railton, the group’s CEO.
