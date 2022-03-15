Camelot’s National Lottery castle has been breached and the walls are coming down. Probably.

After a hotly contested bidding process, the company that has been running the thing for 28 years has lost its winning ticket to rival Allwyn.

Don’t be fooled, however. This is far from the end of the matter. “We’re now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission’s evaluation before deciding on our next steps,” said Nigel Railton, the group’s CEO.