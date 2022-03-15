Inside Business

The Gambling Commission has sought to tear up Camelot’s lottery ticket – so what now?

Backed by a Czech billionaire, Allwyn has promised investment and more cash for good causes – we will see, writes James Moore

Tuesday 15 March 2022 21:30
<p>After nearly three decades, Camelot has lost its claim to the prize</p>

Camelot’s National Lottery castle has been breached and the walls are coming down. Probably.

After a hotly contested bidding process, the company that has been running the thing for 28 years has lost its winning ticket to rival Allwyn.

Don’t be fooled, however. This is far from the end of the matter. “We’re now carefully reviewing the Gambling Commission’s evaluation before deciding on our next steps,” said Nigel Railton, the group’s CEO.

