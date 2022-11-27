If you want to see Glass Onion – Netflix’s critically acclaimed follow-up to director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out – you’d best get your skates on.

There are just a couple more days before Daniel Craig and company temporarily vanish from screens before reappearing on the streaming service. Make no mistake, the film’s performance on the platform, in terms of eyes on streams, is Netflix’s overriding concern – and is the premise on which it will judge the project’s success or failure.

But the cinematic release of Glass Onion offers an intriguing twist in its strategy, and one that fans of the whodunnit – the revival of which Knives Out has helped to catalyse – might appreciate.