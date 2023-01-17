Are drug companies justified in pulling out of the NHS pricing agreement?
Rebates risk harming one of the few UK industries considered world class, writes James Moore
US drug giants Eli Lilly and AbbVie have become the first to pull out of a decades-long voluntary pricing agreement with the NHS following a sharp rise in payments.
At first glance, their withdrawal looks like a potentially self-destructive hissy fit.
Pharmaceutical companies pay a rebate to the health service when branded drug purchases exceed an agreed level. The rebate is uncapped.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies