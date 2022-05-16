Ofgem is doing more to protect energy firms than consumers

Britons could now face with huge prices rises in the middle of winter, says James Moore

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
Monday 16 May 2022 17:52
Comments
<p>The cap on energy bills could be reviewed quarterly instead of every six months under changes proposed by Ofgem (Philip Toscano/PA)</p>

The cap on energy bills could be reviewed quarterly instead of every six months under changes proposed by Ofgem (Philip Toscano/PA)

(PA Wire)

‘Ofgem backs consumers with price cap update’ said the announcement. A bold claim.

It implies we will at last see some action to mitigate against the impact of soaring energy bills ahead of a potentially horrible winter in which ‘heat or eat’ doesn’t quite describe the severity of what is being faced. It could come down to ‘freeze or starve’.

Energy bills have already shot up to an average of £2,000 a year. Some forecasts suggest that another £600 hit is on the way. The consequences could be horrific.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in