Ofgem is doing more to protect energy firms than consumers
Britons could now face with huge prices rises in the middle of winter, says James Moore
‘Ofgem backs consumers with price cap update’ said the announcement. A bold claim.
It implies we will at last see some action to mitigate against the impact of soaring energy bills ahead of a potentially horrible winter in which ‘heat or eat’ doesn’t quite describe the severity of what is being faced. It could come down to ‘freeze or starve’.
Energy bills have already shot up to an average of £2,000 a year. Some forecasts suggest that another £600 hit is on the way. The consequences could be horrific.
