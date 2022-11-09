Energy suppliers have a spotty reputation with the public at best but the latest revelations about the way the industry is dealing with some vulnerable consumers threaten to put it in the dustbin alongside payday lenders, door-to-door salespeople, Gavin Williamson and Liz Truss.

Got a smart meter? Be afraid. Be very afraid. It has emerged that energy providers have been using the technology to unilaterally switch customers in arrears onto costly pre-payment plans.

The sector’s regulator Ofgem has confirmed that it has received reports of vulnerable customers “being left without power for days or even weeks” through this. It is typically poorer consumers who end up with these plans, which contribute to Britain’s poverty premium.