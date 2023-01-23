That some Britons have been forced into a position of making the impossible choice of whether to heat or eat is unconscionable. For some disabled people it’s even worse. It’s heat or ventilate, a point I first raised back in August.

Last week, there was a brief chink of light when a coalition of charities fronted by Scope, Age UK, National Energy Action and Fair by Design, which campaigns to end the poverty premium, floated the idea of a discounted tariff targeted at those in greatest need.

Remarkably, in a country where could ideas tend to get strangled by the thick forest of weeds growing around government, this seems to be getting some real traction.