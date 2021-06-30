Inside Business
Older workers are increasingly affected by pandemic economic fallout – the government would be wise to pay attention
The Resolution Foundation found that older workers are a growing proportion of those on furlough and that they’re finding it much harder to get off it than their younger colleagues. James Moore explains why more needs to be done to make sure they are not forgotten
The prevailing pandemic narrative is that older people have paid with their health while younger people have borne the brunt of the economic pain through losing their jobs.
Research by the Resolution Foundation, however, suggests that the latter is increasingly being shared across age groups.
Once again, we’re at the beginning of the end of the job retention scheme, popularly known as the furlough.
