Many seemed surprised by the Peppa Pig speech, but not me
‘I look at all my speeches for the day. They’re all blocked out. Everything in my diary is colour-coded – green says it’s an ordinary meeting, red means I’m performing,’ Boris Johnson once told Chris Blackhurst
There was plenty of anger at Boris Johnson’s speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). It was disrespectful, shambolic, unprepared.
Yes, it was all those and more. As someone who has studied his style – indeed, I once interviewed him about his management approach – I was not in the least bit surprised.
When it comes to much of what he does, Johnson is a busker, a chancer. Not towards everything – he can be calculating and strategic when he needs to be. But the delivery of an address? That’s piffle: a quick stand-up, tell a few jokes, make some points, get them laughing and smiling, sit down to warm applause and move on.
