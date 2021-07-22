Inside business
Business in revolt as pingdemic empties shelves, cuts shop opening hours
Frustration is beginning to boil over as parts of the economy start to seize up due to workers being ordered to self-isolate, writes James Moore
It’s impossible to predict what they’re going to do. They’re making it up as they go along.”
When I speak to people who regularly interact with the government on the subject of the pandemic, this reaction is all too common and because of it Britain once again finds itself in the midst of a crisis. A crisis that was, sadly, all too predictable when the government decided to press ahead with “freedom day” come what may.
Ping! Ping! Ping!
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies