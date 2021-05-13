Inside Business
The Premier League gets back to business with huge TV rights rollover after Super League scuffle
The fans’ revolt that killed the proposed European Super League was wonderful and rare. The Premier League’s cosy broadcast deal, through which they will continue to pay through the nose, indicates it was also fleeting, writes James Moore
T
he demise of the proposed European Super League (ESL) was a truly beautiful moment.
Billionaire dreams of an anti-competitive golden goose, a big boys’ closed shop, were shot down by passion and pride. With a side order of politics.
Those in charge of the latter usually cleave to commerce and cash. On this occasion they didn’t because they didn’t dare.
