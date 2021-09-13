As Primark sales take a tumble, will it ever add clicks to its bricks to boost them?

Primark’s fourth quarter sales slump looks nasty but it’s far from a crisis for the retailer, or its owner, Associated British Foods (ABF).

Fast fashion’s top model also said it had experienced “lower store operating costs” after the reopening of its shops following repeated lockdowns.

As such, profits will be higher than expected and ahead of last year’s showing, before the (voluntary) repayment of government job support schemes in the various territories in which the chain operates.