Inside Business
We’ve been hearing pubs are in crisis for years. Here’s why it feels different this time
The energy crisis combined with an unprecedented squeeze on incomes is going to have an impact across the hospitality sector as people’s discretionary spending power evaporates. The consequences could be deeper than people realise, writes James Moore
One story has been constant on the long and winding road I’ve taken through journalism: pubs in crisis.
Britain has a deep emotional attachment to its boozers and, it appears, a deep and emotional attachment to fretting about their future.
The latest iteration comes via an open letter from the bosses of six of the UK’s biggest pub and brewing companies urging the government to act in order to avoid “real and serious irreversible damage” to the sector.
