Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

Some businesses definitely need to rethink how they deal with the period of national mourning

James Moore argues that customers should be given a choice about how they spend their time on Monday

Wednesday 14 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Center Parcs angered customers when it said they would have to leave on Monday </p>

Center Parcs angered customers when it said they would have to leave on Monday

Since when did the Queen’s funeral become the occasion for a fresh national lockdown?

While there has been no (official) instruction from the government, parts of the business community have nonetheless decided to impose one on their customers.

By far the worst example of this came courtesy of Center Parcs, the holiday village operator, which announced a plan to boot its customers out of its parks (or should that be parcs?) on Monday “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in