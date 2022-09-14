Since when did the Queen’s funeral become the occasion for a fresh national lockdown?

While there has been no (official) instruction from the government, parts of the business community have nonetheless decided to impose one on their customers.

By far the worst example of this came courtesy of Center Parcs, the holiday village operator, which announced a plan to boot its customers out of its parks (or should that be parcs?) on Monday “as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment”.