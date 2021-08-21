Lee Kidger believes we’re at a crossroads when it comes to cycling. The dual forces of the pandemic and environmental concerns mean now is the time to make real changes to the way we move around. We need to get people cycling and we need to make it safe for all.

“We can make cycling what it needs to be rather than what it has been before,” Raleigh’s managing director says. “With the launch of electric bikes and electric cargo bikes, we could really change people’s habits for a lifetime.”

Kidger’s rise to the top of Raleigh was meteoric. He started out in bike shops such as Halfords before taking a job at Raleigh seven years ago, managing key accounts with a focus on the online business. Then 14 months ago, Kidger, 31, was made the managing director of the UK business and regional director of the Accell group.