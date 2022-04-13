View From The Top
How flying Red Arrows taught Justin Hughes business acumen
Retired Flight Lieutenant Justin Hughes sat down with Steve Boggan to share how flying Red Arrows taught him the secrets of the business world
When the scariest thing that has happened in your career is breaking a pencil at a press conference, asking Justin Hughes about his hairiest moments is a humbling experience.
“There was the time I was simulating combat against a Dutch F-16 fighter at night, in the dark, at 600mph, 1,000ft above the North Sea, and one of my engines blew up,” he says.
I gulp.
