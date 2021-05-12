At last, some good news for generation rent

T

here aren’t many positives to come from the pandemic, but one potentially beneficial side effect is the tumble taken by city centre rents.

Property website Zoopla says the London rental market, previously a horror show for the capital’s residents, has experienced a 9.4 per cent year-on-year decline, leaving affordability at a ten-year high.

The average rent now accounts for 42 per cent of the average single-earner income in the capital, down from 49 per cent in March 2020. A peak of 53 per cent was reached in the fourth quarter of 2016.