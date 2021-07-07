Inside Business
Big businesses are pouring money into rental housing. Here’s why that’s a cause for concern
When tenants are numbers on a spreadsheet, the risks of something going wrong is clear, argues James Moore
First it was John Lewis, now it’s Lloyds. City fund managers such as Legal & General have been piling in too. The rental housing market is rapidly becoming big business – but is the intervention of these big businesses a good thing?
They, and their advocates, point out that there is a marked shortage of rental property in Britain. There is, in fact, a marked shortage of property, full stop.
We have the capital to come in and meet a clear demand, they say.
