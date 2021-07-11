Resolution says wealth gap widened over Covid recession. Here’s how to start levelling up

Recessions can be great levellers.

The poor inevitably suffer the most. They are least able to sustain a cut in income. But relative inequality often reduces because the rich suffer proportionately greater hits to their wealth. The value locked up in their homes falls as a result of declining house prices. Their investments suffer when the stock market takes a kicking.

The last recession also saw an awful lot of bankers and other white-collar professionals losing their jobs. Given the role bankers played in fomenting it, you could say they got off lightly. But let’s park that.