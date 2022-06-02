Jubilee fervour driving shoppers back to high streets is “fragile” and could be overshadowed by the cost of living crisis, experts have warned.

British Retail Consortium (BRC) figures show footfall in shops inched up 0.6% between April and May – well ahead of Italy, France and Germany – but remains 12.5% down on 2019.

Chief executive Helen Dickinson said the third consecutive monthly rise had been spurred on by platinum jubilee parties.