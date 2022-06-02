‘Fragile’ high street boost could be dented by cost of living crisis, report warns
Platinum jubilee drives third consecutive monthly rise in footfall at shops
Jubilee fervour driving shoppers back to high streets is “fragile” and could be overshadowed by the cost of living crisis, experts have warned.
British Retail Consortium (BRC) figures show footfall in shops inched up 0.6% between April and May – well ahead of Italy, France and Germany – but remains 12.5% down on 2019.
Chief executive Helen Dickinson said the third consecutive monthly rise had been spurred on by platinum jubilee parties.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies