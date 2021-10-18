Inside Business
Rightmove says house prices hit rare ‘full house’ this month with increases across board
Bad news for generation rent as prices rise across every region and every sector. Can anything slow the runaway train, asks James Moore
A full house in poker is something to celebrate. In the property market, not so much.
What it means is that prices are rising across all regions and sectors of the market (first time buyer, second stepper, top of the ladder). This is extremely rare.
The last time it happened, says Rightmove, which today releases the latest edition of its house price index, was back in March 2007, just before the runaway train crashed into the brick wall of the financial crisis.
