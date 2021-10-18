A full house in poker is something to celebrate. In the property market, not so much.

What it means is that prices are rising across all regions and sectors of the market (first time buyer, second stepper, top of the ladder). This is extremely rare.

The last time it happened, says Rightmove, which today releases the latest edition of its house price index, was back in March 2007, just before the runaway train crashed into the brick wall of the financial crisis.