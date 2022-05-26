It was the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who announced the government’s £15bn package of measures to address the cost of living crisis – but if you want to know who to thank, you should look to Sue Gray.

If there were laws mandating transparency in political thought, he would have called this the “Sue Gray Support Package and Windfall Tax”.

It was Gray’s damning report, with all its pictures, into the behaviour at lockdown-party central – otherwise known as No 10 Downing Street – that forced the government’s hand.