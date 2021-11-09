Sunak fuels up for dark journey into City’s shameful and scandal-ridden past

Quite possibly the scariest story of the day, even the week, emerged from HM Treasury courtesy of its plans for the future of the City of London.

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, outlined what he described as a “once in a generation” opportunity for “the reform of UK financial services regulation following the UK’s departure from the EU”.

Now, I admit that doesn’t look very scary. It contains the word “regulation”. It includes Brexit and the EU. So a good cure for insomnia?