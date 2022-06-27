The corporate reaction to the end of Roe v Wade, which constitutionally guaranteed the right to an abortion for American women, has been swift. While America’s business titans have been relatively cautious in their public statements on what is a polarising issue, there has been some action.

Fortune 500 companies have lined up with pledges to cover the travel costs, mostly through their health insurance plans, of female employees who decide to have out-of-state abortions. Disney, Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Microsoft, Lyft, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Conde Nast (the publisher whose titles include Vogue), health insurer Cigna, PayPal, Alaska Airlines, Yelp, Starbucks and Dick’s Sporting Goods all said they would do this.

That’s an impressive list, and it is by no means exhaustive.