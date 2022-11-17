Royal Mail is a monumental headache in the making

Royal Mail is becoming a problem.

I know, I know. For those with parcels stuck at some distribution centre in the middle of nowhere or with letters containing details of important hospital appointments that arrive late if at all, the Royal Mail already is a problem. A big one.

But the embattled company threatens to create trouble nationally in the weeks and months ahead. Well, what used to be the Royal Mail. That’s now just the trading name for the part of the business you and I use.