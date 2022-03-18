The oligarch fixed me with a furious glare. “It says I’m a ‘close friend of Vladimir Putin’,” he said, referring to a feature article in one of the world’s leading newspapers. We’d met at a party, I told him I wrote for a newspaper in London and he let rip.

As it happened, the piece was not about him but someone else. In the middle of the 2,000 words, though, was the passing reference to his supposed friendship with Putin. He insisted the writer was wrong and he was not in the Russian president’s inner circle.

It was true that as a mining magnate he’d benefited from the Russian regime. But that, he insisted, was the extent of it – in no way was he Putin’s pal. Casual as the mention was, he could not let it pass, however. He’d been advised that this description would be flagged for the attention of sanctions administrators. Somehow, he must get it corrected and removed. Better still, the paper should apologise for its error.