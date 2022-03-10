What tanks are to generals, so sanctions are to economists. As Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, it pressed the button on what former US president Woodrow Wilson called the “economic weapon”.

And after a hesitant start by governments – with the UK’s condemned as “tepid” in some quarters – they have significantly ratcheted up the scale of measures.

The G7 has placed sanctions on Russia’s central bank and removed some of the country’s lenders from the SWIFT global financial messaging system. It has imposed sanctions on officials and oligarchs.