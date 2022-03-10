Inside Business

How should the west view economic relations with China in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine invasion?

A constructive approach would best serve both sides – but the west may be wise to proceed with caution given Beijing’s support for Moscow, writes James Moore

Thursday 10 March 2022 10:35
Comments
<p>Putin’s invasion has changed the world and raised questions about the west’s economic relationships </p>

Putin’s invasion has changed the world and raised questions about the west’s economic relationships

(AP)

Unwise”, “foolish”, a “policy failure”. All these words have been used to describe how reliant on Russian natural gas certain parts of Europe – notably Germany and Italy – allowed themselves to become.

The need to keep the taps on has complicated efforts to sanction Russia, which is still able to sell its oil and gas, and to derive an income from so doing as it pounds Ukraine’s cities, even it that has become mor complicated than it was.

At the same time, bankers, estate agents and others in London were allowed to prosper through serving some oligarchs, leading to the UK capital being dubbed “Londongrad”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in