Ryanair flies high with record profits – and a big hike in fares
The price of flying Ryanair rose by nearly a quarter in the summer and there’s worse to come, James Moore reveals, as capacity constraints dog the industry and passenger numbers continue to recover
There are only three certainties in life: death, taxes and Ryanair ending up on top.
The low-cost (but we’ll get to that) airline proved that yet again with its latest results. Profits rolled in at €2.18bn (£1.9bn) for the six months to the end of September, 59 per cent ahead of its previous record for the period.
With the group’s second half being the slow one for the industry (because, winter), the full-year number is expected to land between €1.85bn and €2.05bn. However, that too represents a record, roughly half a billion euros ahead of its previous best posted in the pre-pandemic year of 2018.
