Ryanair is flying high financially as customers count the cost
Passengers are paying 14 per cent more than in the comparable quarter pre-Covid, says James Moore
Ryanair is flying financially.
Say what you like about the group’s pugnacious, often downright obnoxious, chief executive Michael O’Leary. And I have. But he knows how to run an airline and how to make money from the business.
His competitors often struggle with that, if they even manage to stay in business.
