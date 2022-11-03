Food retailers are repeating a similar mantra at the moment: it’s very tough for out customers (true) we’re worried about them (probably also true) so we’re doing everything we can to keep prices low (maybe).

Sainsbury’s, stepping up with its half year results, is a case in point.

“We really get how tough it is for millions of households right now. Customers are watching every penny and every pound and we know that they are relying on us to keep food prices as low as we can,” said chief executive Simon Roberts.