Step into a time machine and set the dial for, I don’t know, 20years back?

Got there? Now imagine an asset manager like Schroders publicly declaring its intent to back a series of shareholder resolutions covering things like workers’ and digital rights at some of the biggest companies in which it invests. The Amazon, Meta (Facebook) and Alphabet (Google) of the day.

Hold the front page. Alert the newswires. Tell the comment writers to sharpen their quills!