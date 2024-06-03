Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside business

Shein’s stock market deal could be the biggest ever in the UK – and one of its most controversial

Caught up in tensions between Washington and Beijing, fast fashion giant Shein looks to be heading for London in what could be the City’s biggest-ever stock market float. It may make uncomfortable reading but, in a post-Brexit world, beggars can’t be choosers, writes James Moore

Monday 03 June 2024 18:07
Comments
Shein could be London’s biggest ever IPO
Shein could be London’s biggest ever IPO (AFP/Getty)

After many months in which the narrative has been dominated by the London Stock Exchange’s best companies heading to Wall Street in search of new investors and higher ratings, the City appears to have lured a bright new bauble.

Fast fashion giant Shein, founded in China but now headquartered in Singapore, is expected to confirm plans to sell shares in the business on the LSE within days, in what will be the City’s biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) at more than £50bn.

This, we are told, is a coup for the nation’s ailing financial centre. Britain’s politicians certainly see it that way – chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with Shein’s executive chairman Donald Tang to make London’s case, while Labour has also been making positive noises about the prospect of the company making the capital its new home.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in