Inside Business
Failure to extend statutory sick pay a false economy even as government borrowing costs soar
Faced with soaring interest costs, we’re told ‘now is not the time’ to remove the lower earnings limit for people claiming sick pay. If not in the middle of a pandemic, writes James Moore, when is the right time?
If now is “not the right time” to reform statutory sick pay (SSP) and remove the low earnings limit (LEL), when is?
After a super-delta-plus-plus-plus coronavirus variant emerges to kill off half the population and cut costs that way? If scientists create a wonder drug so that nobody ever actually gets sick?
It’s the latter the government seems to be hoping for. Otherwise it’s answer appears to be “never”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies