The RMT and Mick Lynch have to be more than just talk

Even though it was flagged in advance, there was still a sense of shock in seeing Mick Lynch, the RMT union leader, on Have I Got News For You.

His recent appearance was reminiscent of Boris Johnson’s and invited the same question: is he a serious player or has the publicity gone to his head and he’s now more of an entertainer, a celebrity? Indeed, can we expect to see Mr Lynch, who has just called another six months’ worth of rail strikes, in the jungle any time soon?

There’s no doubt that Mr Lynch has pulled off the remarkable feat of grinding the country to a halt and causing misery for passengers while maintaining, even elevating, his personal popularity. On the left, there are those who speak of him as a future Labour leader, so assured and self-confident are his performances. He’s articulate, quick-witted and disarming – qualities that would stand him in good stead at the despatch box and confronting the right-wing media.