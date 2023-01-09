Jump to content

Inside Business

Government could and should settle strikes. But are talks just a charade?

The government appears unwilling to take meaningful steps towards settling its disputes, says James Moore

Monday 09 January 2023 20:52
Comments
<p>Trade unions have been meeting ministers for talks. They haven’t got very far </p>

After spending weeks sitting on its hands and hoping that hackneyed tabloid depictions of union bosses as reds under the bed out to wreck Britain would erode public sympathy, the government has finally moved itself to offer talks.

They didn’t get very far. Union reaction ranged from anger, to eye rolling, to bitter disappointment, to shrugs and more eye rolling.

Unison, the biggest health union, did concede that health secretary Steve Barclay had finally moved himself to admit that pay is an issue that needs resolving. It was also interesting to note that the RMT’s Mick Lynch – who had bluntly told ministers to “stop play-acting” – was unusually tight-lipped upon exiting his session ahead of more talks later this week.

