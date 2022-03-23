Rishi Sunak says he is supporting the nation during this cost of living crisis – the reality is far different
Inflation has hit 6.2 per cent and will go higher – but the chancellor hasn’t revised spending plans in response. Meanwhile, the squeeze for Britain’s poorest goes on, writes James Moore
“Is that it,” a heckler piped up when the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, took an unusually long pause for breath as he delivered his spring statement.
They could easily have saved that for the end. Faced with an unprecedented squeeze on household incomes – the inflation rate has jumped to 6.2 per cent before Sunak stood up and it is poised to rise again – he offered thin gruel at best.
Tory MPs, in an income bracket able to cope, were given some honey to sweeten their servings. A penny off the basic rate of income tax in future, a year long cut in fuel duty now. Both of those levies have been desired by the party.
