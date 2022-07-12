Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory leadership candidates should listen to the CBI about the state of the economy

The current contenders for the office of prime minister aren’t likely to pay much attention to the Confederation of British Industry – but they should, argues James Moore

Wednesday 13 July 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>CBI director-general Tony Danker has written an open letter to Tory leadership contenders</p>

CBI director-general Tony Danker has written an open letter to Tory leadership contenders

(PA)

As candidates to be the next prime minister, we urge you to develop serious, credible and bold plans for growth.” This is how Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general Tony Danker kicks off an open letter to the Tory leadership candidates.

It amounts to him saying: “You lot have heard about the economy, right? You understand the state it’s in? You’ve been thinking about what it might need?”

No, Tony. I don’t think they have.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in