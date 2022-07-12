Tory leadership candidates should listen to the CBI about the state of the economy
The current contenders for the office of prime minister aren’t likely to pay much attention to the Confederation of British Industry – but they should, argues James Moore
As candidates to be the next prime minister, we urge you to develop serious, credible and bold plans for growth.” This is how Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general Tony Danker kicks off an open letter to the Tory leadership candidates.
It amounts to him saying: “You lot have heard about the economy, right? You understand the state it’s in? You’ve been thinking about what it might need?”
No, Tony. I don’t think they have.
