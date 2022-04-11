Remember when Labour and the Tories engaged in a ding-dong battle over who could pledge the highest minimum wage rate? Lately, the supermarkets have been engaged in a similar battle.

First Tesco, which had been spluttering in the hourly pay slow lane, joined the £10-an-hour club by announcing an increase to £10.10 in the summer, up from the current £9.55.

Most of its workers will thus be paid more than the rate recommended by the living wage campaign (£9.90). It is based on the actual cost of living, by contrast to what the government likes to describe as the national living wage, which is not.