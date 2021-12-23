Joe Biden may have been overstating the case when he said US government measures to tackle his nation’s stuttering supply chain had averted a pre-Christmas crisis across the Atlantic.

America’s problems aren’t yet fixed. Some of its business owners have made clear that they’re still having issues. The shops’ shelves aren’t as full as they might be in a normal holiday.

But at least the US president is trying. With inflation surging, he created a task force in June with the aim of addressing pandemic-created blockages in the supply chain that have resulted in shortages and higher inflation.