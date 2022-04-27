My Carbon Footprint: are we accidentally Amish?

So, I’ve been binge-watching Channel 4’s The Simpler Life – that one about a bunch of people trying to find the key to contentment by relinquishing the trappings of modern life.

I know I’m late to the party, but since we’ve moved from an urban semi to an Exmoor hill farm, there hasn’t been much time for TV. And anyway, with energy prices as they are, I’m more than happy to leave the plug in the determinedly off position.

(Speaking of electric, did you spot the research out this week that shows leaving devices like speakers, laptops and the like on standby sucks almost £150 of energy a year? That little red light on the TV alone accounts for the best part of £25, according to British Gas.)