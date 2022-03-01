Inside Business
Wanted: the fleet-footed, adaptable Rishi Sunak seen during the Covid-19 pandemic
The chancellor has remained resolute about the national insurance rise he and Boris Johnson agreed. It’s a plan but a bad one, argues James Moore
The proposed increase remains illogical and will be even more ill-timed given how circumstances have rapidly changed since it was announced.”
So said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, which is the trade body of Britain’s manufacturers, about the planned national insurance rise.
Business groups have been busy getting in their pre-budget licks. Taxes, as always, are in their firing line.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies