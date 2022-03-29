What the biggest cost of living rise in decades means for your finances

From energy hikes to price rises across the board, our purse strings are about to be stretched to their limits, writes Rebecca Goodman

Tuesday 29 March 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Brace for impact: April will usher in one of the toughest economic periods in decades </p>

(PA)

A barrage of price rises will come in on 6 April putting even more strain on our budgets and household finances.

We’re facing one of the toughest economic periods in decades and most predictions are that things are only going to get worse.

Around 600,000 are expected to be pulled into poverty, of which a quarter are children, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

