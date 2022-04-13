Set aside the grim economic backdrop for a moment and Tesco’s full year results paint a picture of a slick machine; a high-end electric car with a fully-charged battery.

But even a machine as powerful as this one can’t escape that backdrop. Tesco’s business puts it at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis and the surge in inflation that is causing it.

It faces across-the-board cost pressures; from suppliers, from the need to increase the pay of its low-waged staff, from the sharp increase in fuel and energy prices.