Tesco’s woes illustrate our country’s economic malaise

The economic raincloud hanging over much of Britain forced the grocer to cut its forecasts, writes James Moore

Wednesday 05 October 2022 21:30
<p>Tesco has cut its full year forecast as the cost of living crisis bites </p>

Tesco has cut its full year forecast as the cost of living crisis bites

(PA)

Tesco is turning into a visual representation of Britain’s economic problems. Its results show what happens when global crises and the government’s staggering economic incompetence interact.

This is the retailer of what you might call “the middle 95 per cent”. Unless you’re a banker or CEO or entirely reliant on food banks, you’re likely to find yourself shopping there at some point.

It might be the middle 90 per cent or even 85 per cent by the time Liz Truss is done and the number of people in grinding poverty has reached its peak.

