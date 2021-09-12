The schadenfreude is as thick as treacle when rich, powerful and supposedly clever people foul up as spectacularly as they did with Theranos.

Were it not for the fact that the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a report that one of the company’s facilities presented “jeopardy to patient health and safety”, and the allegations of patients being put at risk that have been raised, we’d probably be laughing our asses off.

For those who haven’t yet come across the name, Theranos is at the centre of a salutary Silicon Valley tale, and its striking founder Elizabeth Holmes is on trial for fraud, facing a potential 20-year sentence, with opening statements in her trial scheduled to begin this week.