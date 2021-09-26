At last the government is fixing tipping. It should also fix poverty pay

It’s good that the government is fixing tipping, but it should also fix the fact that some jobs still don’t pay enough to live on, says James Moore

Sunday 26 September 2021 21:30
<p>Tips paid by diners are relied upon by waiting staff to bolster their basic wage </p>

(PA Wire)

The problem with the tipping law, belatedly announced last week, is that it ever so slightly misses the point.

That doesn’t mean that is isn’t needed or welcome. It is both.

There has long been a problem in this country with card-based tips, which now account for 80 per cent of the take according to the government.

