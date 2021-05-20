Inside Business
British Rail is back, sort of, as government tries to bring 24 years of rail chaos to a close
Grant Shapps says the launch of Great British Railways marks a ‘new era’. He should hold off with the ‘Great’ until the new body can prove it can do at least as well as clunky old British Rail, writes James Moore
W
elcome back British Rail!
But wait just one moment; transport secretary Grant Shapps has put a “Great” before the British and a “ways” after Rail.
It doesn’t matter. His new baby will oversee a shiny new integrated railway so it amounts to much the same thing. It’s sort of like when Coca-Cola tweaked the recipe, upset everybody, and then brought the old one back as Coca-Cola Classic.
