Inflation is climbing again – yet Liz Truss is still shying away from economic reality

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says the poorest 10 per cent of Britons face an average inflation rate of 14 per cent, writes James Moore

Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:49
<p>The prime minister equivocated over working-age benefits at PMQs </p>

The prime minister equivocated over working-age benefits at PMQs

The punches just keep on coming.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, has once again landed in double figures at 10.1 per cent for the year to September (after a surprise fall of 9.9 per cent during the previous month).

Food prices have been identified by the Office for National Statistics as a key driver, hitting an eye-popping 14.6 per cent (with some individual food stuffs climbing even higher). This is even worse than the 13.9 per cent recorded by research company Kantar as part of its regular series looking at the grocery sector. How high will these figures get?

