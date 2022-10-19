The punches just keep on coming.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index, has once again landed in double figures at 10.1 per cent for the year to September (after a surprise fall of 9.9 per cent during the previous month).

Food prices have been identified by the Office for National Statistics as a key driver, hitting an eye-popping 14.6 per cent (with some individual food stuffs climbing even higher). This is even worse than the 13.9 per cent recorded by research company Kantar as part of its regular series looking at the grocery sector. How high will these figures get?