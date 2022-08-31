Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The financial markets are already losing faith in the UK – there’s no ‘if’ about it

Borrowing costs have surged amid expectations for a sharp rise in interest rates but the pound has been sliding. The markets are afraid of Trussonomics and they’re right to be, writes James Moore

Thursday 01 September 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>The markets have no faith in Trussonomics to fix Britain’s problems </p>

The markets have no faith in Trussonomics to fix Britain’s problems

(PA)

Throughout the course of her dismal campaign for the leadership of the Tory party, Liz Truss has studiously avoided economic reality, notably ducking interviews with people who might confront her with it (Nick Robinson and especially Andrew Neil).

That reality, however, is starting to bite.

Her (likely losing) rival Rishi Sunak warned of the danger of the markets losing faith in Britain in an interview with the Financial Times. It might serve as his last hurrah. Perhaps he hopes to establish himself as the (possible) king in waiting on the backbenches. The man to pick up the pieces when it all goes horribly wrong.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in