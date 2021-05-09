A TV ad boom is on the way but long-term trends look troubling for broadcasters
A recent report suggested that ad revenues could shrink by £364m by 2027
James Moore
Monday 10 May 2021 00:01 comments
Chief Business Commentator@JimMooreJourno
It’s TV advertising boom time.
That was the takeaway from ITV’s results last week, with the return of Love Island on the way and the Uefa European Championships arriving just as advertisers are preparing to open their wallets in an attempt to capitalise on a vaccine-protected (hopefully) reopening and recovery.
But what about the longer term?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies